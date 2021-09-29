After Punjab, Congress In Crux In Chhattisgarh As Bhupesh Baghel's MLAs Gather In Delhi

After the ruckus in the Punjab Congress, a crux is evident amidst the Congress in Chhattisgarh after 7-8 MLAs of the Bhupesh Baghel camp on Wednesday set their foot in the National Capital to meet the Congress High command. Sources aware of the development have informed that a similar faction of 3-4 MLAs of Health Minister T S Singhdeo camp is likely to visit Delhi soon.

As per sources of Republic Media Network, MLAs of the Bhupesh Baghel camp approached the National Capital to hold talks with the party heavyweights regarding the political changes taking place in the Chattisgarh Congress and to understand the party high command's stand on it.

Baghel, Singh Deo camp keep vigil on party high command move

MLAs of both the camp have been keeping an eye on the National Capital and every movement of the Congress High command as the tussle for the chair of the Chattisgarh CM escalates to new heights. It should be noted that Health Minister TS Singh Deo had been long claiming his position in the reported two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula between him and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chattisgarh's power-sharing formula

The Health Minister had been asserting that since the formation of the government it was promised to him that following half the tenure of the government there will be a shift in the position of the Chief Minister and that he will be then inducted in the post. However, CM Baghel after his recent visit to the National Capital displayed high spirits and confidence about his position in the party.

On the other hand, amid the political uncertainty over the reported power-sharing formula between the duo, Singh Deo recently maintained that the issue will be solved soon."This question (power-sharing formula) comes up each time and everywhere, hence I believe that the solution will come soon," Singh Deo had said replying to media persons.

Baghel addresses confusion over power-sharing

Meanwhile, CM Bhagel, during a recent event had responded to a bunch of supporters' slogan of 'Kaka Zindabad (Long Live Kaka), in his speech and said, "Kaka Abhi Zinda Hai" (Kaka is still alive). The video clip displaying Baghel's statement was shared widely by his supporters and leaders on several social media platforms. The CM himself shared the clip on his Twitter and Facebook accounts make it a political statement.

