After Punjab, Congress Now Faces Crisis In Haryana Over Chandigarh And SYL Issues

After Punjab, now Congress is divided in Haryana as well, over the issues on Chandigarh and the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. As per media sources, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja are holding parallel meetings with the state party MLAs. Hooda will be holding a Congress Legislative Party meeting in the National capital whereas Selja is holding a meeting in Chandigarh.

Sources also said that the issues are being discussed in both the meetings, i.e, the Chandigarh issue and the SYL issue. Four Congress MLAs have participated in Selja’s meeting and the remaining will join Hooda in New Delhi. Congress is preparing a strategy in a divided manner for the Haryana Assembly Session which is scheduled on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh Row

It is important to note that on Friday, the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Assembly moved a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs. Alleging that they were not allowed to complete their points raising objection to this resolution, BJP MLAs including the party's state unit president Ashwani Sharma staged a walkout before the voting.

Congress Parliamentary Party Meet

This comes ahead of Congress Parliamentary party (CPP) which will be held on Tuesday, April 5 to strategise for the last leg of the budget session. Interim Congress President, Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting on Tuesday at 9.30 am in the Parliament. There are seven bills slated for discussion in the Rajya Sabha in the last week of the ongoing budget session, including the 'The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill' and 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill'. Lok Sabha has already passed six of the seven bills listed on the agenda of the Rajya Sabha. The very contentious Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 passed in the Lok Sabha intends to, for the purpose of records, take biological and physical information of the accused and convicts (including finger and retina scans).The last leg of the budget session commenced on March 14 and will end on April 8.