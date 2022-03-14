After Punjab Poll Triumph, AAP Eyeing To Contest West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023

After registering a monumental victory in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to win the West Bengal Panchayat elections which will take place next year. Notably, AAP has already started preparations for campaigning for the upcoming Panchayat polls in the state.

AAP in-charge of the state of West Bengal, talking to the media, shared the party's vision for the panchayat polls, and said, "Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal. On the instructions of the party high command, the local unit has already started its campaign. AAP held a rally in Kolkata on March 13."

Earlier on Monday, the party issued a press release wherein they conveyed that the women wing of the AAP held a state conclave and stated, "On 13 March, Aam Aadmi Party, Woman's Wing held a state conclave at Kolkata. It has been resolved in that meet that a state-level Steering Committee of Aap Mahila Shakti will be formed to strengthen the wing further up to block level in next six months."

The AAP named five people chosen by the central command, who have been handed the responsibility to take the party's vision forward via door-to-door campaigns and coordinate with all office-bearers of the party in West Bengal. The 5 leaders chosen by the high command for the initiative are Deity Das, who will coordinate from North 24 Parganas, Soma Bhadra from Kolkata, Subhra Banerjee from Howrah, Tanuka Santra from Hoogly and Gargee Bose from South 24 Parganas.

AAP's foray into the elections means they are directly taking on the incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by CM Mamata Banerjee. It is pertinent to note that both parties have time and again talked about forming an alliance to fight BJP, however, both factions fought separately in the Goa elections and both were unable to leave a mark in the coastal state.

BJP comments on AAP entry in Bengal

Meanwhile, the saffron party has remarked on the idea of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contesting the forthcoming elections. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, "We have seen AAP when they had come to Bengal. That time, they could not gather workers and they went away. It's a democratic country. People have the right to contest elections from anywhere they want but it's useless as they are uncountable in Bengal. What happened to Mamata Banerjee in Goa? Her competitors were Independent candidates. In Bengal, it will be the same for AAP."

With inputs from ANI