After Rahul Gandhi's Vaishno Devi Visit, BJP Starts 'purification' With Gangajal

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Vaishno Devi shrine, the BJP on Wednesday started a purification campaign in the Katra region of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, the activists of the BJP Yuva Morcha, as part of the purification campaign, can be seen sprinkling the holy water of the Ganges and chanting mantras in unison.

Elaborating on the move of the party, one of the activists asserted, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered the shrine with party flags amid loud sloganeering for the party, and the party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra." The activist, pointing out that a shrine is a holy place reverberating with chants for Vaishno Devi at all times, said," The Congress party has done politics, ugly politics here, and that's why today we have taken to the job of purifying this pure land of Katra by sprinkling the water of the Ganges all over."

'Don't want to make political comments': Rahul Gandhi

On September 9, Rahul Gandhi walked 13 km to visit the Mata Vaishnodevi temple. The Congress politician undertook this journey from the Katra basecamp, on foot, to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district. After paying his respect and attending the 'aarti pujari' at the Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the media and said that he did not want to make any 'political comments' on the occasion.

The following day, in a statement, the Congress leader said that Kashmir feels like a home to him. "Yesterday, I had gone to offer prayers at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple and I felt at home," he said. He added, "Jammu and Kashmir, which was a state but now is a Union Territory, has a very old relation with my family,” and further said, "the BJP and the RSS have taken to the job of “ruining” the love and brotherhood that exists among the people of the Union Territory".

It is pertinent to mention here that this was Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir within a month. Earlier he had visited the Union Territory in the month of August.

(Image Credit- PTI/ Republic World)