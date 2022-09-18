After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Congress Passes Resolution To Make Rahul Gandhi Party Chief

After Rajasthan, the Chhattisgarh Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution to make Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi the party’s national president. Notably, this came after Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss the organisational election in the state unit. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party state in-charge PL Punia and other leaders of the state.

After passing the resolution, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Congress Committees have made this proposal. It has been done in two states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul Gandhi should give a second thought on this matter.”

Bhupesh Baghel further informed that another resolution has been unanimously passed in which the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president has the authority to constitute an AICC delegate, PCC president, Treasurer, and State executive for the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chhattisgarh CM said, “The following two resolutions have been unanimously passed in the meeting of state Congress representatives today:

AICC President is authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive.

AICC President authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive."

On the other hand, speaking about the upcoming polls, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "Congress president or not, Rahul Gandhi will always have a pre-eminent place in the party."

Ashok Gehlot passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress president

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot unanimously passed an informal resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief. The resolution was moved by Gehlot at a meeting of the delegates selected for voting in the national president's election. The CM asked the delegates to raise their hands in favour of Rahul Gandhi and all the leaders supported his proposal. In the meeting, the delegates also passed a resolution to authorize the national party president to appoint state presidents and to make other appointments.

Delay in Congress president's election

While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post in July 2019 after the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections.

After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019. She was at the helm of affairs of Congress from 1998 to 2017- a period which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed.