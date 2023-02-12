After Ramcharitmanas Row, Swami Prasad Maurya Now Equates Saints To 'butchers, Terrorists'

Swami Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party leader who recently stoked controversy for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas, has raised a row again by equating saints to 'butchers and terrorists'. The 69-year-old leader who quit Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2016 to eventually join the SP, also called the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit a stunt.

Maurya, talking about the saints who had objected to his comments on the Ramcharitmanas, said, "These seers are speaking the language of terrorists. Some say they will cut hands and heads. Some say they will cut ears and noses. I feel they have become butchers and terrorists."

In a niether-here-nor-there sort of remark, Swami Prasad Maurya said he does not oppose the Ramcharitmanas and then went on to say, "I don't want women, tribals, Dalits and backward class people to be insulted in the name of religion which is why I am asking for some quatrains by Tulsidas to be revised and modified."

"All the quatrains that I have problem with, I have mentioned them in a letter and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu," he said.

On the demand of Lucknow's name be changed to Laxmanpur after Lord Laxman, Maurya said he is opposing it because "Laxman had no contribution to the city."

"Lucknow will remain Lucknow. If the name has to be changed, the name should be based on Raja Lakhan Pasi's name," he said.

Maurya also slammed the UP Global Investors Summit and called it a show-off event. "There has been three investors summits in the past. I want to know how many youngsters have been employed through those summits," he said.

On January 22, Maurya kicked up a row when he referred to a few verses in Ramcharitmanas and called them derogatory towards people of backward classes and women, demanding a ban or amendment to them. The controversy quickly snowballed, with several saints and Hindu organisations coming out to condemn Maurya's remarks.