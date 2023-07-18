After Rate Card, Kumaraswamy Accuses K'taka Govt Of Using IAS Officers As Bonded Labourers

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has deployed IAS officers for serving their alliance partners attending the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. He tweeted and slammed Congress government for allegedly using bureaucrats to serve their alliance partners. "In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage & self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk," Kumaraswamy tweeted with a list of names of IAS officers deputed against the names of the various alliance leaders.

It is 'grave injustice' for the people of Karnataka as the opposition alliance meeting "is neither a state govt program, nor the swearing in of a new govt. It is just a political meeting," Kumaraswamy said. He said it is a clear violation of all India Service Rules and also criticised the chief secretary for issuing such a controversial order.

In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride,heritage & self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk @IASassociation 1/7 pic.twitter.com/TvcEDy68FM — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 18, 2023

'30 IAS officers as gatekeepers'

The former Karnataka chief minister alleged that this act of the grand old party will trigger their collapse. "Congress too has initiated its own decline by deputing 30 IAS officers as gatekeepers of its alliance partners. Congress has shown extreme arrogance to Kannadigas for their mistake of giving 135 seats."

He further added, "The Capitalist Congress party has introduced 'IAS bonded labour' policy in the state, thus ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country. Yes, Congress is always known for being infamous. That is the asset of the party with hand symbol."

Notably, the opposition alliance consisting of 26 parties is holding a meeting in Bengaluru today to chalk out the strategy to defeat the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacts

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw all the IAS officers deputed to allegedly serve the various leaders of the opposition alliance, "Never before IAS and IPS officers have been designated and put to do PRO work. For a sitting CM, there is a protocol. But they are not CMs now, many of them. This is a misuse of government machinery to conduct their conclaves. This is shameful and the govt has indulged in this shameful act. I condemn this. I urge CM to withdraw all the officers."