After Raut's Arrest, Goyal Tells Oppn To Let Agencies Work; 'Centre Has Never Interfered'

With protests erupting in Rajya Sabha demanding the release of Sanjay Raut, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday questioned why the arrested Shiv Sena MP was scared if he had nothing to hide. Speaking to reporters, Goyal asserted that the Opposition should not interfere in the working of the agencies and that the law should be allowed to take its own course.

"We are lawmakers, not lawbreakers. All of us MPs are in the House to form legislations. Agencies are doing their work. Maybe in their government, they are used to interfering in the working of agencies but Centre has never interfered in their matter. The law will take its own course. The Centre will not interfere in the state," said Piyush Goyal.

"Sanjay Raut may have something in his heart, maybe he thinks he would be scared that something exposed that is why he wants the government to intervene. But the law is being handled by the agencies and governments, opposition should not interfere in it," he added.

Sanjay Raut arrested

Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. According to sources, Raut was arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered'.

Moreover, incriminating documents were also reportedly seized. The central agency as a part of its probe on Sunday conducted searches at his residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.

Following this arrest, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on the 'misuse of investigative agencies'. Kapil Sibal has raised questions on the Supreme Court's recent judgement upholding the ED's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and NCP workers announced protests outside the ED office in support of the incarcerated Shiv Sena MP.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being brought out of ED office in Mumbai. He is being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical checkup. pic.twitter.com/dOD7ZPntLu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanjay Raut's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Sanjay Raut threatened several persons to send them in Jail And today??? He is sent to Jail by ED. Truth always wins!"