After Refusing To Tell Gehlot Off, Congress Attempts To Play Down Raj CM's Rift With Pilot

In an attempt to downplay the visible rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal clearly denied speculations of conflict within the party in Rajasthan. Further asserting confidence in the party's unity in the state, he said that the Rajasthan Congress will showcase its strength when Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state next month.

"There is no conflict in Rajasthan. The party will show the strength of the Rajasthan Congress through Bharat Jodo Yatra," Congress leader KC Venugopal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Venugopal's statements came after the infighting in Rajasthan Congress intensified on Thursday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterating his 'traitor' remark on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Congress infighting intensifying

The tussle in the political ground of Rajasthan seemingly intensified after Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha openly challenged the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Making a big claim, Gudha openly claimed that nearly 80 percent of the party MLAs were backing Pilot.

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, Gudha opined that the former is occupying the Rajasthan CM's chair only because of the blessings of the Congress's high command. Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha remarked, "If 80% of the MLAs are not with Sachin Pilot, I will leave my stake. He (Gehlot) keeps on saying useless, worthless, and traitor, but I want to say that there can be no better politician for Rajasthan than Sachin Pilot. He (Gehlot) said that he doesn't have MLAs. Today only, 4 MLAs went with him."

Pilot claps back at Gehlot's 'traitor' jibe

Launching an attack on the Rajasthan Chief Minister over his 'traitor' remark, Pilot said that his comments were 'baseless and false'. Notably, his response came after Gehlot termed him a 'traitor' once again and denied his chances of becoming a Chief Minister ever.

Responding to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statements on him, Sachin Pilot said, "I think Ashok Ji is someone who has vast experience and has been in a number of positions in the party. He is also the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. I think it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to make such baseless and false remarks."

"This is not the time to accuse each other. This is the time to work collectively to make sure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi becomes a great success. It is entering Rajasthan next month, we must make sure that the scope and the aim of the Yatra become successful," he added.

Attacking Gehlot, Pilot said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party was defeated by Congress in the state of Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Ashok Gehlot Ji has been the Chief Minister of the state twice. Both times under his leadership, the Congress party lost badly. Despite that, when we won in 2018, the leadership in the Congress party decided that he should become the Chief Minister for the third time and we all agreed to that."