After Reshuffle, Scindia, Sonowal, Mandaviya Find Place In Crucial Cabinet Committees

Days after the mega cabinet reshuffle and expansion, the Centre has now reshuffled the Cabinet Committees on Tuesday. The cabinet committees include the newly inducted Union Ministers in some of the key portfolios. As a part of the reshuffling of cabinet committees, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Reshuffling of the Cabinet Committees

Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. pic.twitter.com/3M4XjSsFj7 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

The ministers who are a part of the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs includes, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. In addition, they are also joined by Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs includes Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur. As for the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, the ministers who are a part of the community include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sithraman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal. They will also be joined by other ministers like Pralhad Joshi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupender Yadav.

The Cabinet Committee on Security is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and EAM S Jaishankar. The committee for Investment and Growth includes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Lastly, the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development includes PM Modi, Rajanth Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan. They will also be joined by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhupender Yadav.

Union Cabinet reshuffle

In a massive revamp, the Union Cabinet was expanded and reshuffled to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77, excluding the Prime Minister. Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan had resigned, thereby paving way for top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal who were inducted as cabinet ministers. In addition, the cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as the new Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The new cabinet also includes 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.