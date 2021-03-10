After Resignation, PC Chacko Slams Kerala Congress; Details 'groupism' Within Party

In a big setback for the Congress ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, veteran leader and former MP PC Chacko resigned from the party as a mark of protest against the 'lack of democracy' within the folds, calling the grand-old-party a 'complete failure.'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network after his resignation, Chacko said that Kerala Congress was not following due electoral process within the party and had arrived at the candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections without discussions and deliberations at the ground level.

"We are in Congress because it is a democratic party. We are in Congress because we have the freedom to criticize. We are in Congress because we have every right to go out and criticize the decisions taken by the leadership. We have a system, when there is an election, candidates are decided by the Pradesh election committee, then they are taken to the state election committee and then the central committee, this is the three-tier process. Kerala, we have not discussed this primary list till now but they are ready to take nominations to the central committee. Where is the primary list? I am surprised, the high command should ask them. Has this list been discussed?" he questioned. READ | PC Chacko resigns from Congress before Kerala elections; says it can't maintain democracy

Slamming the high-command of the Congress he said that the groupism had only increased and degenerated to a level where the two alleged factions arrived at their own list of candidates and sent them to the high-command without any deliberations. He also dismissed any plans of joining the LDF or the BJP.

"Present-day groups are there. past it used to be fairer, there were two groups - K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony who would discuss together. Now it has degenerated to a level where they are dividing the list into I Group seats and A group seats. From the high-command also nothing is changing. I have taken a decision owing to my conscience. I am not joining the BJP or the Left parties," he remarked.

Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.