After Results Of Himachal & Gujarat Polls, PM Modi Thanks People; Takes Dig At AAP, Cong

After Bharatiya Janata Party broke its own record in the Assembly elections in Gujarat, winning 156 of the 182 seats, an elated Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public from the National Capital on Thursday. First and foremost, PM Modi thanked the people, highlighting that their love and support had 'overwhelmed the party'.

"The vote share is the testimony of people's trust in the BJP, even where the party has not won," said the Prime Minister, referring to Himachal Pradesh, where the party bagged 25 seats, and lost to Congress which bagged 40 seats in the 68 seat Assembly. This was in continuation with the trend followed by the hilly state, which has been alternating governments of the BJP and the Congress for decades now.

During his speech, he pointed out how in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Bihar's Kurhani, the saffron party had come out victorious and underlined that it was 'sign of things to come in the future'.

'I thank everyone from Himachal...'

Coming back to Himachal, PM Modi said, "I thank every voter of Himachal today. In Himachal, the margin of win and loss has been less than 1%. Himachal has never seen such a close contest. This means people had done their best to make BJP win. BJP is lagging by 1%, but our commitment is going to be 100%. The center will not leave any stone unturned to develop Himachal. Our commitment to Himachal's development will be the same as before."

'Gujarat ka kamaal...'

Coming to Gujarat, PM Modi highlighted how the state has witnessed a miracle. Thanking the people of Gujarat, the former Chief Minister of the state said, "I had told them that Narendra's record should be broken. To help Bhupendra break the record, Narendra is going to put his heart and soul. The people broke a record, in record-breaking."

"Despite staying in the government for over 2.5 decades, this love and support seem phenomenal. People have turned a blind eye to caste, religion, and all sorts of differences to vote for the BJP. The party is part of every household, every family in Gujarat," he said.

'When aspirations of the country are at the highest...'

"When the aspirations of the Nation are at the peak, the trust of the people is with the BJP," said PM Modi, adding, "Five generations since Jan Sangh have worked extremely hard for this moment. It has taken years of sweat and hard work to reach here. Innumerable workers gave up on their comforts to help BJP reach here. BJP has seen ups and downs too. But we have remained steadfast in our beliefs, our principles."

"Our ancestors had immense experiences, and those experiences churned out proverbs. And for us, our ancestors gave us a proverb as a heritage. Aamdani Athhani Kharcha Rupaiya'," the Prime Minister further said, in an evident dig at the Opposition parties, especially the AAP.

In the end reiterating the party's chant of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas', he said, "Let us come together for a developed India. I wish to take forward this "Tapasya" of 5 generations. This constant support from our workers gives us the vigour to work harder. The mantra is to keep walking 'Charaiveti-charaiveti'."