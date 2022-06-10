After RS Ticket Snub, Bihar CM Allots RCP Singh's Official Residence To State Chief Secy

In yet another setback to Union Steel Minister RCP Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allotted his official residence to the state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar. It should be noted that RCP Singh was living in the bungalow for over 12 years now. This comes just a week after CM Nitish Kumar denied renomination to RCP Singh and replaced him with former Jharkhand MLA Khiru Mahto for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.

Singh will cease to be a member of Rajya Sabha from July 7 and as a result, he will only be able to continue as the Union Minister for the next 6 months as he will no longer be a member of the upper house.

RCP Singh's stint as Rajya Sabha MP

It is pertinent to mention here that RCP Singh has represented Janata Dal (United) in the Rajya Sabha since 2010. Prior to his foray into mainstream politics, Singh was an IAS officer. In 2005, Singh was appointed as the Chief Secretary to Nitish Kumar, when the latter became the Chief Minister of Bihar.

He was appointed general secretary of the party after joining JD (U) in 2010. He also served as the national president of the party from December 2020 to July 2021. Subsequently, he left the post vacant after becoming a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Singh was later replaced by Ranjan alias Lalan Singh as the party chief.

'Ready to explore other options other than JD(U)'

The Union Steel Minister recently stated he is open to exploring options outside of the JD (U) and further asserted that only Narendra Modi has the authority to decide on his position in the cabinet.

A day after nominating former lawmaker of Jharkhand Khiru Mahto over Union Minister RCP Singh for the Rajya Sabha elections, CM Nitish Kumar on May 30 issued an explanation and said, "He has been sent to Rajya Sabha twice. He was also made the party's president and he is currently a minister in Central Govt. So he has got all these opportunities," Meanwhile, earlier, RCP Singh also stated that he has been given many opportunities by the party and the decision to nominate Mahto has been taken to bolster the party further. Expressing his gratitude to the party, Singh said that his services are available to the JD (U) today and forever.