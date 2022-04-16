Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after a BJP-RSS worker was allegedly killed in Palakkad on Saturday. Claiming the dominance of goons in the state, the BJP leader further requested to control the miscreants as they try and create anarchy in Kerala. Eye witnesses stated that the RSS worker was hacked to death by the attackers after ransacking his shop in Palakkad. The incident on Saturday, notably comes just hours after the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Elappully near Palakkad. According to Kerala BJP PresidentK Surendran, a total of 23 workers of different nationalist forces have been killed in Kerala during the regime of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking about the killing of the BJP-RSS worker, the Union Minister said, "A BJP-RSS worker was killed in Palakkad today. It shows the deteriorating law & order situation in the state. The state is in grip of goons. I would like to urge CM to rein in all such elements who are creating anarchy in the state."

Ex-RSS Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh shot dead at his shop: Palakkad police

The former RSS Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh (Head of Physical training) was shot at by five to six assailants who arrived on three bikes near his shop at 1 pm. Srinivas succumbed to fatal injuries on his head and limbs an hour after the attack in the hospital. BJP alleged that Srinivas Krishna was attacked by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

This incident took place in less than 24 hours after the killing of SDPI worker Subair, who was allegedly murdered in the Elappully district, while he was on his way home after offering prayers in a Mosque on Friday (April 15) afternoon. He was accompanied by his father on the bike when the assailants attacked him. Subair lost his life after he fell from the bike, while his father was injured. The police have clubbed the killings of Subair, Srinivas Krishna and that of RSS worker S Sanjith, who was allegedly murdered by SDPI workers in November 2021, to carry forward the investigation to check if they are inter-linked.

In the follow-up to the incident in Palakkad, the Kerala police has tweeted that anti-social elements in the region are spreading provocative messages on social media. The police has warned that strong action will be taken against them.

Image: PTI