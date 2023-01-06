After Ruckus During MCD Mayor Polls, Delhi BJP To Stage Protest Against AAP On Jan 7

After claiming that its councillors have been 'attacked' in the Municipal Corporation House by their counterparts from the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a protest on January 7, Saturday. The BJP leaders will sit on dharna from 11:30 am at the Rajghat, against the AAP.

The AAP, which ended the 15-year-long reign of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the MCD polls held on December 4, has cried foul play over Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and 10 aldermen to the civic body. High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. This was before the commencement of voting for the Delhi mayor elections.

In a joint press conference of the BJP earlier in the day, its leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "There was a conspiracy that AAP will not allow smooth functioning and thus they created a ruckus."

Adding to Lekhi's point, her colleague in the party, Manoj Tiwari said, "The goons of the Aam Aadmi Party had come with full preparation. They had sharp weapons like blades, with which they attacked the BJP councillors with."

Injured councillors speak to Republic

Speaking to Republic, BJP councillor Inder Kaur highlighted how they reached around 11:30 am, and after the oath of four of their councillors, were waiting for their turn, when an AAP councillor, Parveen Kumar climbed up the stage, pushed the table, and broke the microphone.

Adding to it, Anita said, "Inder Kaur and I were sitting in the front row. We ran towards the stage, which then was surrounded by the male councillors of AAP. They even pushed our Mayor and forced her to leave her chair. On the chair, which is a respectable seat, they climbed on top of it and began creating a ruckus."

"There were no female councillors, only the male. The one who injured us was Parveen, I had seen him. Parveen is of the AAP, he only held Anita Ji by her hair. I tried to save her and got hurt by the pointed object that he had in his possession. Look at my clothes, they have blood stains. I had to take the handkerchief of a policeman to dress it," Inder Kaur said.