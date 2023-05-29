After Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Rift, Rajasthan Congress Battles Another Conflict

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have struck a temporary source following marathon meetings in Delhi, Congress said on Monday evening. But the Rajasthan Congress' troubles are far from ending. While Congress was trying to find a way to make Gehlot and Pilot work together, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and MLA Rajendra Pathak reportedly engaged in a heated back and forth during a review meeting of developmental projects in Sikar district. A video of the duo arguing has gone viral on the social media.

The argument is said to have started during a discussion on the issue of drainage and a flyover project when the Pradesh Congress Committee chief asked Pareek not to side with officials. There was a heated argument between the two when Dotasra told Pareek, "You don't have the contract of what is and what is not be done in Sikar... you are a leader like me stay within limits." Pareek hit back at Dotasra saying that he should be "ashamed".

Later on, Dostasra put out a tweet saying, "No one can escape from public problems and accountability towards the public."

Congress juggles between quarelling members

While a scuffle was going down in Sikar, the Congress high command brought Gehlot and Pilot together to resolve their issues. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said after meeting both Rajasthan leaders that both of them have agreed to contest the assembly polls unitedly.

"Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have left it to Congress high command to take a decision," Venugopal further said amid the leadership tussle in Rajasthan. The duo was called to New Delhi for a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid the infighting as Pilot is upset with Gehlot for his inaction against the allegedly corruption by the previous BJP government.