'They Insulted Him': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain As Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress

After Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has welcomed Scindia's decision and stated that the Congress party has disrespected Scindia.

Speaking to a news agency Hussain said, "A renowned Congress leader has submitted his resignation from the party. March 10 also marks the birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia and the auspicious occasion of Holi. While Jyotiraditya was in the Congress party, the party insulted him. When Assembly Elections were being held in Madhya Pradesh, everyone thought that he will be leading the elections on behalf of the party. He has given up Congress today. The party (Congress) has repeatedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it has now become addicted to insulting its leaders, for which they will have to pay a heavy price. Congress leaders are upset with the party."

Furthermore, Hussain also spoke about Scindia's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "He has met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. I believe that a good message will be delivered on Holi," Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Tuesday's developments come at a time when the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 19 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

