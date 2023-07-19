After Senthil Balaji & K Ponmudi, Another MK Stalin Minister To Face The Heat Of ED?

If sources are to be beleived, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan could be possibly the next Minister from the MK Stalin's cabinet to come under the ED scanner. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids and arrested Minister Senthil Balaji over a money laundering case in June earlier this year. Following this, the ED had once again conducted raids at Minister Ponmudi's residence and even took him to their Chennai office for further investigation. The central probe agency raids went on for 20 long hours and the Minister was interrogated for around 12 hours over a period of two days.

Amidst all these chaos in the Stalin camp, sources told Republic that the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan could face ED heat in coming days. The Enforcement Directorate is looking into the case of disproportionate assets and money laundering between 2002-2006 when Anitha Radhakrishan was the Minister for the Housing and Urban development department.

This case was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing of Tamil Nadu and the investigation is still underway. While the DVAC was investigating the disproportionate assets allegations, ED wanted to step into this with additional money laundering charges against the Minister. In fact, in September 2021, Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan appeared for an ED inquiry. Following which in February last year, the ED had given out an official statement that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 6.5 crores allegedly belonging to Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan under the PMLA Act, 2002.

In its statement, ED had clarified that, "The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Thoothukudi detachment, against Anitha R Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The guideline value of the attached properties is around Rs 6.5 crore".

ED stated that a provisional order for the attachment of 18 immovable properties including 160 acres of land and residential properties worth Rs 1 crore allegedly acquired by Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan during the period from May 14, 2001 to March 31, 2006 in the name of his family members has been issued.

Following this, the ED recently moved a plea in Thoothukudi principal district court to assist the DVAC in the disproportionate assets case pending against the Fisheries Minister by stating that the ED has crucial material evidence that could be shared with the trial court for rapid development in the case. While the DVAC had also previously filed an objection to the ED's request to assist them in the court regarding this plea, the matter was heard in the Thoothukudi principal district court.

Though the case has now been adjourned to August 2 by the Thoothukudi principal district and sessions court, the court has now accepted the request from ED asking the DVAC not to examine the witnesses until the plea of the ED is being disposed of.