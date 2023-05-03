After Sharad Pawar, Jitendra Awhad Resigns From The Post Of NCP General Secretary

After Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on May 2, Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday, May 3 resigned from the post of NCP General Secretary. According to reports, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad had broken down after Pawar's initial announcement on Tuesday while party MP Praful Patel beseeched him to withdraw his decision.

Earlier in the day, ending all speculations over NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar immediately becoming Sharad Pawar's successor as party chief, the veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar now formed a committee that will choose the next head of the party. On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the names of 18 committee members who will actively take part in selecting Sharad Pawar's replacement in the party.

It is significant to mention that the committee formed by Sharad Pawar will include his nephew Ajit Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Jaydev Gaikwad, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Whad, Hassan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Fauzia Khan, K K Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, P C Chacko

and Sonia Duhan.

According to the sources, the committee will decide on the next party chief from the names recommended by Sharad Pawar himself. Sharad Pawar said, "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP. It’s time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take,” adding that a committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the NCP chief's post.

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP Chief

In a major development that came as a shock to many, veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The development came after the senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar released his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' revealing details about his political career, including the developments that took place in his party post-2015.

Announcing his retirement at the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati,' Sharad Pawar said, "I have decided to stop working as the president of the NCP. I will continue working in the political, social and cultural life henceforth.”

"My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual", Pawar told the NCP workers.