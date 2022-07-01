Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lambasted his successor Eknath Shinde, stating that he is not a 'Sena Chief Minister.' The Thackeray scion also stated that there would have been no MVA government in Maharashtra if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accepted Sena's demand for a split Chief Ministership after the 2019 Assembly elections in the state.

"The manner in which government has been formed and a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could have been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time). This CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM," Uddhav Thackery said in his first press briefing after resigning as CM on Wednesday.

He went on to add that if Amit Shah had listened to his demand of Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years during the Sena-BJP alliance, there would have been no Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the first place.

Shiv Sena and BJP fought the 2019 Maharashtra elections together. However, after a dispute over CM's post, both parties parted way and Sena went on to form a government in coalition with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Downfall of MVA in Maharashtra

The MVA government collapsed after a rebellion in Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday evening at Raj Bhawan.

SC to hear plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM, rebel MLAs from assembly

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension from Assembly of Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are pending. A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala agreed to hear the matter on July 11 when the main plea of 16 dissident MLAs against disqualification would be heard.

On June 29, the apex court refused to stay the directive of the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the 31-month-old MVA government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.