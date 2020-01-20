Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Slams PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha, Claims General Public Unconcerned

After Kapil Sibal, another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at his annual "Pariksha Pe Charcha", saying that PM Modi discusses everything that the general public has "no concern" with.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi wrote a poem in Hindi attacked the Prime Minister for his initiative aimed at helping the students appearing for exams.

"You discuss everything that the general public has no concern with, to divert public attention from burning issues, you talk about useless things, people do not want a government that lies," Singhvi said.

'He should not waste their time'

"I suggest that the PM leave students alone because this is the time to prepare for the boards. He shouldn't waste their time," the Congress leader Kapil Sibal told news agency ANI, hours after PM Modi spoke to students about ways to combat demotivation in the course of their studies.

Sibal, who is also a senior lawyer, also criticized a few BJP leaders over their educational qualifications."The discussion should be held on 'openness' in degrees after it is obtained, it should be known to everyone. That's the 'Mann Ki Baat' he should do," he said, referring to PM Modi's monthly radio address to the people.

PM interacted with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

In his discussion with students earlier on Monday, PM Modi had cited the Chandrayaan moon landing setback as an example of why students should not shy away from trying to excel even if the outcome is unpredictable. "I was told that I should not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success. But I needed to be there," he said in response to a question posed by a Rajasthan student on "board exams putting their mood off".

PM Modi also drew a comparison between studies and cricket matches (the 2001 India-Australia Test in particular) to drive home his point. "Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around... Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury? This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," he said.

