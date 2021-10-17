After Sidhu's Letter To Sonia Gandhi, Congress Schedules 'urgent Meeting' With CM Channi

House after PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu fired a 13-point list of problems in Punjab to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, an urgent meeting has been scheduled between him and CM Charanjit Singh Channi to smoothen ruffled feathers. As per sources, a meeting has been called between Sidhu and Channi at 7.30 PM at the Raj Bhawan guest house in Chandigarh. AICC observer Harish Chaudhary has been asked to negotiate talks between the duo.

The Congress has been in firefighting mode ever since Sidhu was appointed the PPCC chief much to ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh's dismay. After Captain's resignation post prolonged 'humiliation' paved the way for Charanjit Channi, the first Dalit Sikh CM of Punjab, a similar sight was witnessed as Sidhu attempted to dictate terms, including key appointments in the Punjab administration.

'Punjab's last chance for resurrection': Sidhu

On Sunday, the infighting escalated after Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing justice for sacrileges, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, transport and cable mafia etc., he urged Sonia Gandhi to direct the state government to 'act in the interest of Punjab'. His letter came just two days after he took back his resignation and decided to continue as the PPCC chief. Stating that this is “Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption,” Sidhu demanded a personal meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Tensions between Sidhu and the new CM surfaced after reports claimed that he was miffed over the appointment of Channi with his camp backing for a 'Jatt Skih' as a CM face. Thereafter, he raised objections to the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice. The final straw for him was the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG in Punjab, both accused of having links to the 2015 sacrilege case. After Channi refused to revoke the appointments, in a fit of rage, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future'.