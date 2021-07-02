After Sidhu's Tweets Over Power Crunch In Punjab, SAD's Sirsa Slams CM Amarinder Singh

In a major issue of power tussle in Punjab, soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday explained the trouble in Punjab's power model in a string of tweets, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at Captain Amarinder Singh government for long power cuts in the state.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the Akali Dal leader said, "This is a complete failure of the Captain Amarinder Singh Government. With an almost two-thirds majority, who had stopped them from renegotiating with the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), did we stop them? During the SAD's tenure, there were 24 hours electricity. Not even a single minute of power crunch was there."

Sirsa added, "They have totally failed to perform, so now they cannot blame the Akali Dal. Now they should come and tell the people why did they not renegotiate with the PPAs. Secondly, if the PPA is there, why are they not purchasing power? And if we have our own infrastructure, then why are they not using it? They have to tell the people of Punjab why are they unable to provide electricity to the state?"

Sidhu Vs Capt over Power Crunch

In a series of tweets, Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. Lashing out at the Akali Dal's Badal government for locking the Punjab government in power purchase agreements, he claimed that the state government owed Rs 65,000 crores in fixed charges to these power companies. While renegotiating with the companies is not an option, Sidhu claimed a 'way forward.'

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Punjab Power Crunch

The Punjab government on Thursday reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.