After SP MP Praises Taliban, Son Follows Suit; Says 'Terror Group Not Against India'

Days after Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq praised the Taliban for the takeover of Afghanistan, his son Mamlukur Rahman Barq followed suit on Friday. Speaking to the media, he lauded the terrorist outfit for resisting various superpowers in Afghanistan during the last 30 years. Claiming that the Taliban is not responsible for the civil war, he stressed that the terror outfit was not against India's interests.

"Since the last 20 years, superpowers such as America, Japan, UK have fought them. Before that, they fought the Russians for 10 years. They attacked (Afghanistan) without any reason. Taliban didn't go to fight them. They were fighting for power. I don't feel that the Taliban is responsible for this," Mamlukur Rahman Barq remarked.

The SP leader's son added, "As far as our country is concerned, the Taliban is with our country. It hasn't said anything against our country. That's why I congratulate the Taliban."

FIR against Samajwadi Party

In a startling comment on Tuesday, SP's Shafiqur Rahman Barq compared the Taliban's ouster of the Afghanistan government to people fighting for India's Independence from British rule. He stated, "When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country".

On August 18, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the Sambhal MP under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code. This was based on a complaint by BJP's Sambhal district president Omveer Kharagvanshi. Subsequently, Barq refuted these remarks.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, "I did not make any such statement. This is absolutely wrong. I said that I cannot say anything on this issue. What is my relationship with that country or with the Taliban? I am neither with Taliban, nor do I appreciate it, nor have I made any statement regarding it".

Image Credit: AP/PTI