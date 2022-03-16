After SP's Lakhimpur Politics Crumbles, Akhilesh Wants Event Filmed Like The Kashmir Files

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday spoke about the movie, 'The Kashmir Files', and has suggested acerbically that a movie should also be made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Yadav made the remarks at Mahmudabad in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur District where he was attending a party event. Moreover, the SP chief also claimed that his party has won in the recently election where it actually lost by quite a margin, and that it is now growing.

"Will Lakhimpur files also be made? If a movie is made on Kashmir Files then a movie on Lakhimpur incident should also be made. The farmers were crushed by vehicles in Lakhimpur-Kheri, then why can’t a film be made on it?" said Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won all eight seats in Lakhimpur Kheri despite the Opposition's furore over the incident. After the incident, several opposition parties, mainly BJP's key rival Samajwadi Party repeatedly raised the issue. On counting day, the BJP emerged victorious in all 8 seats in Lakhimpur Kheri, namely Palia, Nighasan, Sri Nagar, Gola Gokarnath, Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Mohammadi and Kasta.

SC issues notice on pleas challenging Ashish Mishra's bail

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has issued notices over pleas that are challenging the bail granted to Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the case, but he was released on February 14 after spending over 4 months behind the bars. Meanwhile, senior advocate Dushyant Dave pointed out that the state government had not filed an appeal against the Allahabad HC order. Moreover, he revealed that one of the prime witnesses of the case had been attacked.

"Madam, what is this? They are saying a witness has been attacked. You have to file a detailed counter. See that witnesses are protected. We’ll list (the matter) immediately after Holi," CJI NV Ramana-led bench told the UP government's counsel Ruchira Goel

Supreme Court issues notice to Uttar Pradesh Government, asks them to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni. Supreme Court directs to protect the witnesses in the case. pic.twitter.com/f3G5mP92oq — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were moved down by the SUV. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws. On November 17 last year, the top court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the probe by the Uttar Pradesh SIT. The plea for cancellation of Mishra's bail has been filed by farmers, Jagjeet Singh, Pawan Kashyap, and Sukhwinder Singh, through lawyer Bhushan.

With PTI inputs