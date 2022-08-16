After Srinivas Goud, 2 More 'trigger Happy' TRS Leaders Celebrate B'day With Air Guns

Just days after Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud was seen firing shots in the air during an Independence Day celebration, now more Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders were seen opening fire to celebrate a birthday in the state's Ranga Reddy district. According to the Telangana Police, TRS leaders Vigneshwar Reddy and Vikram fired shots with air guns to celebrate a birthday at a farmhouse at Nazdik Singaram village on Monday.

After the video went viral, the police conducted raids at the farmhouse and seized the two air guns. The police stated that legal opinion is being looked into to ascertain if the air guns could be operated without a license, and the firing range of the two guns was also being checked.

TRS Minister Srinivas Goud opens fire during celebrations

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Telangana Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Srinivas Goud took a different route and opened fire in the air, endangering the lives of the huge crowd that surrounded him last week. A Tiranga rally was organised in the Mahabubnagar district on August 13 during which Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud was seen open firing in the air with a police weapon.

"As part of independent India's Diamond Festival, the largest flag-waving rally was organized from the Zilla Parishad Grounds to Tank Bund in Mahbubnagar district headquarters," Goud tweeted while sharing pictures of him firing in the air. A video of the incident also went viral.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come down heavily on the Telangana Minister for his act. BJP's National Vice President D K Aruna had demanded that Srinivas Goud be dismissed from the Cabinet.

Condemn this irresponsible act of 'firing’ by Minister Srinivas Goud & seek his dismissal from cabinet. His arrogance in firing & then defending it, both show an utter disregard for law & order.



Amidst heavy flak, Goud issued a statement defending his actions and claimed that he fired a "rubber bullet" into the air and that all the speculations around him firing a real bullet were fake. The TRS leader told reporters that as a Sports Minister and a member of the All India Rifle Association, he is eligible to use the weapon. He even offered to tender his resignation if allegations against him are proven to be true.

