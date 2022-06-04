In a massive jolt to the Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers - Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora - are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (June 4). Sitting mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is the brother of Balbir Singh Sidhu is also likely to join the saffron party.

Speculations about Congress leaders jumping ship became rife after Sunil Jakhar shared a video of the former ministers sitting with him at his Panchkula residence. BJP’s Sikh face, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, was also present at the meeting along with BJP leader Arvind Khanna. The Congress leaders met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ahead of joining the BJP.

The induction will take place at the Punjab BJP headquarters in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The development is being seen as a big shot in the arm for Congress as all of the new inductees are grassroots leaders with a strong connection with party workers. While Verka is the Dalit face of the Congress, Arora is the working president of the PPCC. Sidhu and Kangar are prominent Jat-Sikh leaders.

'Elites have vacated place for younger leaders': Congress on exit of ex-ministers

Upon learning about the exit of senior members of the party, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wished the leaders "best of luck" for joining BJP. "Grateful that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from a common background," he said in a tweet, slamming the leaders.

Best of luck for Joining BJP . Grateful that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from common background. pic.twitter.com/jD3omnZG0s — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) June 4, 2022

The Punjab Congress had recently suffered a setback after its veteran leader Sunil Jakhar quit the party to join BJP last month. Jakhar had been at loggerheads with the Sonia Gandhi-led party over being ignored for the Chief Minister's post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs after Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.