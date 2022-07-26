After Suspension Of 19 MPs, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Says 'their Intention Just To Disrupt'

After 19 MPs from the Opposition were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the week as part of disciplinary action, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said that the only intention of the Opposition is to create unnecessary disruption in the Parliament and not let the House function. He further cited the example of the previous Parliament session, when the three Farm Laws were repealed.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Trivedi said, "The Speaker has displayed his patience and it is his primary right. But, even the whole nation witnessed how the MPs were behaving and it is completely against the rules of the Parliament. For the last few days, the Opposition is just trying to deviate attention from important issues and disrupt the proceedings of the house. They are trying to hide their corruption, it is evident by their behaviour."

He added, "Please recollect, that even in the previous session, the Opposition had disrupted the Parliament over Farm Bills. We had asked them for a peaceful discussion, but they did not let it happen and demanded to withdraw the bills, but when PM Modi announced that the bills are now repealed, the Opposition made a ruckus for not having any discussuion before the withdrawal. This proves that their intention is just to create disruption."

Here's the list of suspended MPs:

(1) Sushmita Dev, AITC

(2) Mausam Noot, AITC

(3) Shanta Chhetri, AITC

(4) Dola Sen, AITC

(5) Santanu Sen, AlTC

(6) Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC

(7) Md. Nadimul Haque, AITC

(8) M. Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

(9) B. Lingaiah Yadav, TRS

(10) A.A. Rahim, CPI (M)

(11) Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

(12) S. Kalyanasundaram, DMK

(13) R. Girranjan, DMK

(14) N.R. Elango, DMK

(15) V. Sivadasan, CPI (M)

(16) M. Shanmugam, DMK

(17) Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

(18) Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI

(19) Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Earlier in the day, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting, demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike. On Monday, four MPs from Congress were suspended from the Lok Sabha. The MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, were suspended when even after continued warning, they went on to protest.