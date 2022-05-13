After Tamil Nadu Min, JDS' CM Ibrahim Makes Controversial Remark; Takes Dig At Gujaratis

After Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy stirred a massive controversy as he made a statement against Hindi being made a compulsory language, JDS state President CM Ibrahim claimed that people from Gujarat were selling Pani Puri and Pan Beeda in Karnataka, and Karnataka's 'Kannadigas' had not gone there to sell Pani Puri.

JDS state President CM Ibrahim said, "Our Gujarat model, Gujarat development, whoever is selling Pani Puri & Pan Beeda in our village PM Narendra Modi... They are your Gujarati people who are selling Pani Puri here. Our Karnataka's Kannadigas have not gone to sell the Pani Puri there. We are the people who believe in giving, we Kannadigas don't beg. We would rather die of hunger but we will never stretch our hands in front of others."

'Hindi Speakers sell Pani Puri'

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, while addressing a convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, said that the state government was determined to implement a two-language system. Elaborating on the same, the Education Minister of the state said that the two languages were English- an international language and Tamil- a local language.

He added, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..." 'What is the need for another language?,'' Ponmudy further asked, and presented another ideology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small.'' When asked about the same, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is- When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."

Many politicians have condemned the Minister's statement and have demanded the Chief Minister to remove him from the Ministry. Reacting to Minister K Ponmudy's remarks, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy told Republic TV, "The Education Ministers' speech was cultureless, uneducated, and senseless. This person is very arrogant and he wants to create a divide between Tamil Nadu and other states. He should apologise or the CM should condemn him and remove him from the Ministry. The DMK always does this, they try to create a divide in the country in order to hide the failure."

Likewise, JDU has also condemned Minister K Ponmudy's statement by calling it an "insult." Speaking to Republic TV, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "It is actually an insult and it is done very intentionally and it is a clear attempt to divide people on the basis of language."