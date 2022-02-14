After Tathagata Roy’s Taunt, TMC's Babul Supriyo Claims He's Waiting For 'bigger Duties'

As former Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s name was not included in the 20-member national working committee of the Trinamool Congress, veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Sunday, February 13 said he felt sorry for the singer-turned-politician whose lack of patience is the reason for his ‘downfall’. While Supriyo has responded stating he would wait patiently for a bigger duty and Roy must live for 11 years to witness the political destiny of the TMC leaders.

In his reaction, Supriyo, a former BJP MP, said he can patiently wait for bigger duty and wished that Roy live for more than 100 years so that he could see by himself the TMC leader’s political destiny.

Replying to a post regarding no place for Supriyo in the TMC’s panel announced list, Roy tweeted in Bengali, “Feeling little sad. I used to love this boy. Had been to his house, had food, chatted with his father. This proves one thing. If you lose patience in politics, your downfall is inevitable. Had this stupid chap asked me for once!”.

আমার একটু দুঃখই হচ্ছে। ছেলেটাকে আমি ভালবাসতাম। ওর বাড়িতে গিয়েছি, খেয়েছি, ওর বাবার সঙ্গে গল্প করেছি।

এর থেকে একটা জিনিস প্রমাণ হয়। রাজনীতিতে ধৈর্য হারালে পতন হবেই।

বোকাটা যদি একবার আমাকে জিজ্ঞেস করত ! https://t.co/7F6gqg1gRk — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 13, 2022

Supriyo responds to Roy's 'downfall' remarks

On Saturday, February 12, amid a growing rift between old-timers and Gen Next, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ panel and formed a 20-member working committee packed with party veterans.

Responding to Roy's 'downfall' remark, Supriyo responded via video message, “Let me tell you I think I enjoy the confidence of my supreme leader Mamata Banerjee and am waiting for her command which I would follow to the best of my ability…. For me any work for my organisation is important. Already I had been given some assignments and yes, I can wait patiently for bigger assignments, bigger duty".

Earlier in September 2021, Babul Supriyo quit BJP after he was dropped as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

The TMC leader further mentioned that he did not get respect in the BJP despite rising to the challenges thrown at him. He claimed he decided to not continue to stay with the BJP as a “slave” of the leadership and came out with his “head held high”.

(With PTI input)

(Image: ANI)