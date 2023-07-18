After The Floods: Delhi Battles Water Shortages, Yamuna Ebbs But Politics Flows 

Yamuna waters have settled and Delhi seems to be emerging out of the inundation that clogged the national capital last week. But politics and blame game is yet to stop. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in frequent wars of words over the Delhi floods and now Arvind Kejriwal's partymen are blaming the BJP for not doing enough for Delhi's sewage system and drainage infrastructure when they were in power in MCD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The BJP, on the other hand, has taken to the streets against the Delhi government for its handling of the floods and the resultant water crisis. BJP workers have staged demonstrations across the national capital to draw attention to water shortages. On Tuesday, a demonstration is scheduled in Daryaganj over water shortages at Minto Road in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier warned of potential water shortages on account of temporary shutdown of water treatment plants. He later announced that all water treatment plants are now operational and expressed his gratitude to the Delhi Jal Board for their efforts in helping resolve the crisis.

While the floodwaters have receded, Delhi is neck-deep in a water crisis. Water shortages have been reported from various parts of the city and residents have been hoping that the government comes out with a plan to improve the management and distribution of water resources in the city.