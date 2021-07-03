After Thumping Win In Zila Panchayats,UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets 300+ Target In 2022 Polls

Riding high on the confidence from winning 66 out of the 75 Zila Parishad seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will win a complete majority in the upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections and return to power. Setting a target of 300+ seats, the Uttar Pradesh CM exclaimed that BJP's winning streak from 2014, 2017, and 2019 will continue even if all the Opposition parties unite to form a formidable front.

Claiming success in his four years of administration so far, Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence in his government's schemes, development, and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said have been accepted by the citizens as well. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday after BJP's resounding victory in the local polls, the UP CM reiterated PM Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' mantra, as he laid down the party's agenda for 2022 polls.

"We have not left anything incomplete. We believe in completeness. Sabka saath, sabka vikas - this mantra has been adopted. Policies have been made to reach the remotest places, the state has seen infrastructure projects, the economy has seen a rise, this is the largest state and yet has the least unemployment rate. We have successfully fought the COVID-19 pandemic as well," Yogi Adityanath said.

Commenting on the negative propaganda against him in the run-up to the polls, Yogi Adityanath quipped that he has always been a favourite of the Lutyens' toolkit. "This toolkit has no relation with being an Indian. They want to portray UP as an anarchist state, they have been supported by Mafia Raj. That is when we crack down on the Gunda Raj, Mafia Raj, then this toolkit gets activated. This toolkit has been answered by PM Modi's leadership and administration," he said.

BJP accepts Owaisi's challenge: Yogi Adityanath

On AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi's alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar and their promise of 5 CMs in 5 years, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that BJP accepts Owaisi's challenge and vowed to defeat them. Moreover, the BJP leader also remarked that the party is undeterred by any alliance that is formed in the state, in response to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's comment of teaming up with smaller parties. Laying down the roadmap to 2022, Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP will highlight the work done by his government in the last few years under PM Modi's leadership, stating that the BJP will return to power and that there should be no question to it.

BJP sweeps UP Zila Panchayat Polls

In the run-up to the Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP attained a resounding victory in the Zila Panchayat elections on Saturday. As per the state poll panel, the BJP has won 66 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila Panchayat elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to manage only 6 seats. While BJP has won 65 seats, its ally Apna Dal has won 2 seats. On the other hand, Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh which is an ally of Congress has managed to bag one seat whereas one seat has gone to an independent candidate from Jaunpur.

Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were on Tuesday declared 'elected unopposed' by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats. The Samajwadi Party claimed victory in the Etawah district. Following the BJP's victory in the Zila Panchayat elections, Samajwadi Party workers staged protests outside collectorate offices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh claiming that the polls were rigged.