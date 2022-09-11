After Tiwari Writes To Delhi L-G, AAP Says Arrangements Being Made For 'grand' Chhath Puja

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari wrote to Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the government would organise the Chhath festival in a grand manner.

In a press conference, Bhardwaj said, "Last time we ourselves organised Chhath Puja in a grand manner, this year too we will organise Chhath Puja. I would request all leaders of the BJP of purvanchal morcha to take part in Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital."

He added that Arvind Kejriwal's party is planning to make arrangements for artificial ponds near Yamuna ghat and all ghats of the national capital.

Ensure timely cleaning of Yamuna before Chhath: BJP MP to Dellhi L-G

In a letter to L-G, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sought the L-G's direction to officials to ensure timely cleaning of the Yamuna river and necessary preparations ahead of the Chhath festival celebrated post-Diwali. The North East Delhi MP also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he may "target" the festival of Purvanchalis to hide his failure to clean the river.

Chhath is observed by a large number of Purvanchalis and is held at riverbanks and other water bodies through the performance of rituals in knee-deep water to revere the Sun.

Tiwari also accused the AAP government of trying to ban the festival in the national capital last year to "humiliate" 5 million Purvanchalis living in Delhi and also to cover up its failures.

In 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) had banned Chhath citing the COVID-19 pandemic. However, later it permitted the celebration of the festival at select ghats except along the Yamuna, amid boisterous demonstrations by the BJP.

Kejriwal, who had first suggested that the ban was for the safety of the people in view of COVID, later came out in support of allowing the festival.

"The way Kejriwal is serving lies to mislead the people and cover up scams of his government, it is suspected he may target Chhath to prevent the reality of Yamuna in Delhi to be exposed," Tiwari charged.

He urged the L-G Saxena to speed up schemes for cleaning the Yamuna and issue directions to concerned officials for timely preparations at the riverbank for celebrations of Chhath.