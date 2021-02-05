After TMC Denies BJP Permission To Hold Parivartan Yatra; Bengal's BJP Unit Meets CEC

After West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) had directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek the permission of local authorities for the proposed Parivartan Yatra in the poll-bound state, BJP's West Bengal delegation on Friday met the Central Election Commission (CEC) in New Delhi at 11:30 AM. The delegation was led by Dilip Ghosh, Swapan Dasgupta, Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh. Central leader Bhupendra Yadav and Om Pathak also accompanied Bengal's BJP unit to the CEC.

Parivartan Yatra: TMC makes a u-turn

Reacting to this claim by BJP that West Bengal's state government has denied permission to the saffron party for conducting Parivartan Yatra, the later issued a statement saying that TMC has not denied permission to any yatra. While stating that the state;'s BJP unit is indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth, the TMC said, "BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their yatra.

TMC's statement reads, "This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood. Since July 2019, BJP has not been denied permission for holding any political event in the state."

BJP: 'Violence at its peak in WB'

While stating that the violence is at its peak in West Bengal by the TMC cadre, Central leader Bhupender Yadav said that the state's machinery is being "misused" by CM Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Informing that BJP has apprised the detail of the current situation in Bengal to the Central Election Commission, Yadav said, "We demand the Centre to deploy Paramilitary Forces' during the elections as there is no place for violence in democracy.

Speaking over this matter, Bengal's BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "Our Parivartan yatra will be antim (last) yatra for TMC. TMC government is under great fear and this is why it has approached the High Court seeking suspension of the yatra. We demand the deployment of Paramilitary Forces during the assembly elections."

While speaking to Republic Media Network after the CEC meeting, BJP's MP Locket Chatterjee said that parivartan (change) is going to happen in Bengal very soon. Asserting that the people of Bengal are waiting for the change, Locket Chatterjee said that Parivartan yatra will begin from tomorrow.

Locker Chatterjee said, "Despite the fact that the TMC government has blocked Union HM Amit Shah's helicopter, we are now used to these things and stern in our aim to win the elections. We demand free and fair elections in the state and central security forces should be deployed in Bengal during elections."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arjun Singh while speaking to Republic TV said that they have already apprised the ElectionnCommissioner about the current situation of West Bengal and he has said that it is the violence in the state, which has to be improved.

A charged-up West Bengal ahead of polls

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

