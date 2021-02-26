After Tractor, Tejashwi Yadav Now Rides Cycle To Bihar Assembly To Protest Fuel Prices

The budget session of the Bihar State Assembly started on February 18 and the opposition is attacking the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the increased prices of petroleum products across the country. As a mark of protest against the continuous surge in the price of Petrol and Diesel Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was seen riding a bicycle from his home to the Bihar State assembly.

#WATCH Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rides a bicycle from his residence to the Secretariat in Patna, as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/Db9muIwHEw — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi, "In order to protest against the rising prices of oil, I rode the cycle to the assembly. The beloved government of the rich has looted the poor and left the common man to die by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. The double-engine government is openly looting the poor and batting for the capitalists".

तेल की बढ़ती क़ीमतों के विरोध में आज साइकिल चलाकर विधानसभा पहुँचा।



निर्धनों को चूसने वाली धनवानों की प्रियतम सरकार ने पेट्रोल, डीजल, गैस की कीमतों में बढ़ोत्तरी कर आम आदमी को मरने पर मजबूर कर दिया है।



ड़बल इंजन सरकार गरीबों को लूट खुलकर पूँजीपतियों के लिए बैटिंग कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/ENWcCHYBW7 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 26, 2021

On February 22, Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor to reach the Bihar assembly, in an expression of solidarity with those opposing the farm laws and protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG).

Opposition's Protest against fuel price hike

On February 19, RJD MLA Akhtarul Islam Shaheen and Mukesh Raushan (from the Mahua constituency) reached the assembly on their bicycles. Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan reached the assembly with an earthen stove and wood. MLAs from opposition parties CPI and CPI(M) were also seen shouting slogans against agricultural laws. They were demanding the implementation of the MSP guarantee and withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. On the other hand, five AIMIM MLAs dressed in a coordinated fashion and held a plank of demands related to Seemanchal. AIMIM MLAs also called for the rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

