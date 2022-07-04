After hitting the majority mark, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lauded Eknath Shinde as a 'hardcore' Shiv Sainik of late Balasaheb Thackeray and recalled his political journey from an ordinary party worker to the Chief Minister of the state. Thanking all MLAs who had reposed their faith in the new government, Fadnavis stated that respecting the people's mandate, BJP in 2019 had promised to bring an alternate government after the fall of the MVA alliance.

"Suppressing the voice of the people is not good for democracy. When the MVA government came, at that time only I said that this government will not sustain itself. But some people insulted me. I forgive all those people who insulted me at that time. I said at that time that we would bring an alternate govt when the MVA govt goes," said Fadnavis

"We had said that we will make a common Shiv Sena worker the CM and we have made Eknath Ji as the CM. We respect the mandate of the people given in 2019. I stand firm with Eknath Ji," he added.

Fadnavis discusses decision to become Dy CM

Opening up on his decision to take the Dy CM's post, Fadnavis said that he had assumed the post based on his party's command. "I would have even sat at home had the party told me - the same party that made me a CM. Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this govt, we'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED govt. Yes, it's an ED govt-govt of Eknath Devendra," he remarked.

Fadnavis lauds Eknath Shinde's rise

Lauding the new CM's journey, Fadnavis stated that starting as a Shiv Sena worker in the 90s, then as a Shakha pramukh, he had fulfilled all responsibilities. "Now he has become the Chief Minister. Under Anand Dighe he was a part of several protests for the rights of the people. He also went to jail for this. He has been serving the people from the 1990s till now. Shinde is taking forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray," said Fadnavis.

"In the last 4 elections, he has been elected as the MLA but what is important is that he has established himself as a true leader of Shiv Sena through agitations. He understands the people of Maharashtra,": he added.

The Dy CM also revealed in 2014 when he was the Chief Minister, they worked together and Shinde served as a Minister in his Cabinet. "The portfolio has never been necessary to him, he just wants to serve the people. He is a ground-level worker," he said. From the Nashik highway to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, to the Bandra-Worli Sealink, there are several projects he has worked on, he revealed. "I often ask him when does he eat or sleep? He works 24x7. He is a good human being. This teaching is from Anand Dighe sahab which is being taken forward," the Dy CM remarked.

Shinde Govt wins trust vote

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence on Monday. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again.