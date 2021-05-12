After UP & Bihar, Bodies Seen Floating In MP's Ken River; Congress Terms It 'Shavraj'

In another shocking incident, over half a dozen bodies were seen floating in Madhya Pradesh's Runj river - a tributary of Ken, in Panna district on Tuesday. Locals from Nandapura village now fear contamination and wonder how will they use water from the river. As per local reports, Panna collector Sanjay Mishra stated that the bodies were put by locals as part of rituals.

Madhya Pradesh: Bodies found floating in Ken river

The videos of the corpses went viral on social media alerting local administration to the spot. Panna collector Sanjay Mishra said that the bodies of two patients including a 95-year-old man and a cancer patient were put in the river by locals as part of rituals and had now been fished out and buried properly. This incident comes days after bodies were found floating in UP's Ghazipur & Bihar's Buxar.

Lashing out at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday, termed it 'Shavraj'. Surjewala questioned why self-professed 'Swambhu Gangaputra' - CM Shivraj Chouhan - was not moved by seeing the corpses floating in UP and Bihar's Ganges. He urged the state administration to wake up.

Centre: 'Ensure strict vigilance along Ganga'

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued a 5-point compliance order to states which the river and its tributaries pass through. The Union Minister has directed the state administration to take necessary action and sought a report on the same within 14 days. In a letter to state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) told authorities to cremate the unidentified dead bodies in accordance with COVID-safety protocol. The NMCG has highlighted that the dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga river, not only pollutes it, but is also unhygienic and increases the risk of spreading infections.

Bloated bodies spotted floating in Ganga at UP and Bihar

Nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar on Tuesday raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Tuesday morning. The spot in Uttar Pradesh is nearly 55 km away from Buxar and the number of bodies spotted in Uttar Pradesh is yet to be ascertained.