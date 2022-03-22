After UP, BJP Sets 'no Criminals Spared' Tone In MP; 'Bulldozer Mama' To The Rescue

After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is gearing for the next year's polls as, on Monday, hoardings featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the picture of a bulldozer in the background were seen in Bhopal. Justifying the hoardings displayed in the state capital, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma stated CM Shivraj is determined to eliminate criminal activities in Madhya Pradesh by running 'bulldozer on the criminals'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "The intention of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is clear. He won't tolerate any criminal activities in the state and wants to provide full security to the women in MP. 'Mama' (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) will run bulldozer on the criminals".

The hoardings contain slogans that read, “Bahan beti ke izzat ke saath jisne kiya khilwad, bulldozer pahunchega uske dwar", meaning Whoever played with the honor of sister and daughter, the bulldozer will reach their doorstep. Another slogan said, "Beti ki suraksha mein jo banega rora, mama ka bulldozer banega hathora" which means, uncle CM's bulldozer will prove to be a hammer for those who impede the security of our daughters.

Rameshwar Sharma is the person behind placing the hoardings and even his picture is featured on them. It is learned that the hoardings were put up to create an image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, similar to UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls late next year.

Opposition slams Chouhan's hoardings move

Referring to the move as a 'political stunt', the opposition has slammed the MP government and further said that the BJP must focus on something to prevent these heinous crimes that are being committed against women and children every day, rather than shaping the matter into a political mileage act.

Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said, “If Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government are actually serious, they should use the bulldozer to raze the houses of those who are caught in corruption cases almost every day. Also, the bulldozer should be used against those who swindled crores allocated for the wedding of girls".

Earlier on March 17, the Sheopur district administration had razed the houses of three persons accused of gang-raping a minor tribal girl in the jungles of Kali Talai. On Monday, the house of another gang-rape accused was pulled down with a bulldozer, and the same day the hoardings came up in Bhopal.

(Image: ANI)