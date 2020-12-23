After UP, Sisodia Challenges Uttarakhand Govt For Debate On 'Kejriwal Vs Trivendra' Model

After challenging the Uttar Pradesh government over its governance, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now called on the Uttarakhand government to debate over the 'Kejriwal Model' of governance in Delhi against the 'Trivendra Rawat Model' in Uttarakhand. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who seems to be holding the party's charge for debating, on Wednesday raised questions over development in Uttarakhand under the BJP regime. In a tweet, Kejriwal's deputy stated that he is ready to visit Dehradun between January 2-4, whenever possible to debate.

Sharing a video of Uttarakhand's Minister of Urban Development and Housing Madan Kaushik accepting the Delhi government's challenge, Sisodia said that these kinds of 'open debates' are health for a democracy. The open debates challenges issued come at a time when the AAP has begun laying its groundwork for the upcoming polls in both the BJP ruled states. While AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had already announced the party's plans to contest in Uttarakhand, he recently announced the decision to challenge the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh.

'Wherever he wants to debate'

In the video shared by Sisodia, the Uttarakhand Minister said, "Wherever he (Sisodia) wants to debate. If he wants, we'll go to debate or he can come to Uttarakhand as well. We had pointed out 100 plans for development, but now that I have counted there are more than 100 strategies in place. There might be a possibility that he was thinking of Delhi's development plans because there are problems there as well."

केजरीवाल मॉडल vs त्रिवेंद्र रावत मॉडल।भाजपा शासन में देवभूमि में क्या विकास हुआ?



मुझे ख़ुशी है कि आप इस विषय पर डिबेट करने को तैयार हुए।इस क़िस्म के खुले डिबेट से ही जनतंत्र मज़बूत होगा



2, 3, 4 जनवरी में से किस दिन आपको सुविधा होगी, कृपया बताइएगा। मैं उसी दिन देहरादून आ जाऊँगा pic.twitter.com/osQs3hMdbW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 23, 2020

“I have been to Uttarakhand a few times and have met people there. They have complained that state CM Trivendra Singh Rawat hasn’t done anything. They are calling him ‘zero work Chief Minister’,” the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was quoted by ANI saying on Monday.

The Delhi Deputy CM's plan to visit Dehradun for the debate comes just a day after he returned from Lucknow where he had reportedly gone to inspect and compare government schools with those in the national capital. Sisodia's convoy was allegedly stopped by the Uttar Pradesh police, after which he called out the state's Education Minister for resorting to 'such tactics' in a bid to suppress the reality.

"Satish Dwivedi ji, you are now using police force to stop me from visiting schools. You had invited me to witness the schools in UP. You are now scared that the reality of schools in Lucknow will come out in the open that is why you are resorting to use of police force," Dy CM Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi.

AAP to contest in Uttarakhand

Back in August this year, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the party will contest the 2022 Assembly Elections, with the promise of creating a new 'model of governance' in the state. The Delhi CM claimed that the Trivendra Singh Rawat government in the state has failed to provide jobs and the condition of government schools and hospitals is 'terrible'. Kejriwal also vowed to take the 'Employment, Education & Healthcare' mantra to Uttarakhand with hopes of winning all 70 seats defeating BJP and Congress. Currently, the BJP rules the state after it won 57 seats in the 2017 polls while the Congress managed only 11 out of the total 70 seats.

