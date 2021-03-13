After Uttarakhand CM, BJP Replaces State Party President Bansidhar With Madan Kaushik

The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday replaced party state president Bansidhar Bhagat with Madan Kaushik. This comes two days after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat.

While speaking to the media, the new state party chief Madan Kaushik said, “We will win the 2022 elections in a big way and we will pass this Agni-Pariksha by winning over 60 seats.”

Change of guard in Uttarakhand

The expansion of the Uttarakhand cabinet and the decentralization of the power is said to help the government in the state to woo the dissidents back after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation.

A senior party leader on Wednesday said, "There have been several leaders in the party who wanted their voices to be heard but because of the troubles with former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, this couldn’t be done. It is a time to woo them back and make them feel belonged. "

According to sources, Trivendra Singh resigned after Gautam, and former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership outlining the party's state unit's rebellion.

With the state executive scheduled for March 12 to March 14, 2021, the party has planned more changes in the structure of the state (Uttarakhand) government.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held in 2022. The saffron party has won the elections in 2017 with 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. On the other hand, Congress only managed to secure 11 seats.