After Vandalism At Delhi CM Kejriwal's House, MP Sanjay Singh's Big Charge On 'BJP Goons'

Amid the ongoing political back-and-forth in Delhi on the paint-attack on CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, joining the chorus with Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday termed the attack ‘BJP’s conspiracy to kill AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.’

Suggesting that the BJP cadre’s protest led by Tejaswi Surya was just a guise under the name of Kashmiri Pandits, Singh claimed that the real intention behind the vandalism outside Kejriwal’s house was a ‘plot to kill him,’ in order to take revenge for securing a clear victory in Punjab Polls.

'BJP wants to Kill Arvind Kejriwal'

Speaking against the BJP party workers' demonstration outside CM’s residence, allegedly ‘in presence of Delhi Police,’ the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in a tweet said (in Hindi), “BJP Wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal. See the audacity of BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who reached Kejriwal's residence to attack the Delhi CM along with BJP goons. Kashmiri Pandits are an excuse, real intention is to kill Arvind Kejriwal.”

Sharing the pictures of vandalism outside Kejriwal’s official residence, Sanjay Singh in another tweet gave a stern message to BJP and stated that ‘people will remember this attack and retaliate to them with the sticks of votes in coming elections.’

“Popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji's residence was attacked by BJP goons and instead of stopping them, Delhi Police was seen standing beside them. Remember BJP leaders, everyone will be accounted, this is a democracy, here people will beat you with sticks of votes when the time comes,” his tweet read.

लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के निवास पर भाजपाई गुंडे हमला कर देते है और दिल्ली पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उनके साथ खड़ी दिखती है। भाजपाइयों याद रखना सबका हिसाब लिया जाएगा, ये लोकतंत्र है यहां जनता वक़्त आने पर तुम्हे वोट की लाठी से पीटेगी। pic.twitter.com/5XweWC7KBF — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 30, 2022

Sanjay Singh claims 'BJP is afraid of AAP'

While speaking to ANI on the same, he had alleged that ‘BJP goons under the leadership of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya broke CCTVs, barricades and polls outside Kejriwal’s house. He alleged that the violence was caused under Delhi Police’s supervision and this was not a protest, but a huge conspiracy by BJP.’

He added that 'Aam Aadmi Party workers will not stop after this attack and they will retaliate against BJP sponsored violence.'

Singh further dismissed BJP’s claims that they were protesting against Arvind Kejriwal’s contentious remarks in the Delhi Assembly on Kashmiri Pandits, as he was accused of mocking Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files.'



On being asked about his views on the MCD unification bill cleared by the Union cabinet, AAP MP claimed that ‘BJP is scared of Aam Aadmi Party, they are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal that’s why they want to bring this bill. They should name this bill: the ‘ Arvind Kejriwal Phobia bill’ instead of the Unification bill.

Image: ANI/ Twitter