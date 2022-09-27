After Vijay Nair's arrest in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, Aam Aadmi Party issued a response on Tuesday, September 27. So far, Nair was known to be the only one with no political connection among the 14 accused, named in the CBI FIR, but AAP claimed that he was the party's communication in charge.

"In Assembly Election in Delhi in 2020, and then in Punjab, in 2022, Nair was the in-charge of communication and social media. He is a member of the party but has got nothing to do with the government. Despite this, in connection with the case pertaining to the Excise Policy, he has been arrested," said Atishi, a senior leader of the AAP.

Why has Vijay Nair been arrested? Here's what AAP believes

Elaborating on Nair's arrest, Atishi said, "He has been arrested because he is the communication in-charge for the Assembly Elections in Gujarat. Despite there being no connection between him and the Delhi government he has been arrested because the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in Gujarat was scaring BJP."

Nair was called to CBI Headquarters and was arrested after questioning. He was arrested for conspiracy, 'cartelisation' and 'chosen licensing'. Acknowledging this, the AAP senior leader said, "He was being called for many days, and was being threatened. They were threatening him, saying 'take Manish Sisodia's name or we will arrest you' and this is exactly what happened today."

Senior AAP Leader and MLA @AtishiAAP’s statement on Vijay Nair’s arrest by CBI. pic.twitter.com/Y6ow7m4Loh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 27, 2022

'We strongly condemn': AAP

Minutes before Atishi's statement, AAP had also issued a statement, in which it claimed that the whole country was watching how BJP was 'rattled' by its popularity, especially in Gujarat. "We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless," the statement read.