After WB, Chhattisgarh & Rajasthan CMs Oppose Proposed Amendments To IAS Cadre Rules

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot have contended their reservations on the amendments to the IAS Cadre Rules proposed by the Central government. Expressing his opposition to the move, Baghel wrote a letter to PM Modi and stated that the amendments will "crumble the functioning of the state administration and will create a situation of instability."

In a letter in Hindi, CM Baghel asserted that state IAS officers are involved in several administrative works and the new rules can cause ambiguity. “In the state of Chhattisgarh, the officers of All India Services are discharging their responsibilities in various important administrative works including law and order, eradication of Naxal violence, all-round development of the state and conservation of forests. As a result of these amendments, it is natural to awaken a sense of instability and ambiguity among the officers of the All India Services, who are posted on various important posts from the districts to the state level,” he wrote.

New amendments 'will crumble state administration': Baghel to PM Modi

Baghel said that the proposed amendments to the IAS Cadre Rules will create confusion and political interference in the administrative duties of the government services will lead to biases in the dispensation of the services. “Due to this, there will be confusion in the discharge of their official responsibilities and due to political interference, it will not be possible to work impartially, especially at the time of elections, due to which the administrative system in the states can crumble and a situation of instability can be created,” he wrote in his letter.

Underscoring the potential of the misuse of the new rules for political gains, Baghel continued, “There is great potential for misuse of these rules in the near future. Several incidents in the past are examples of actions being taken by unnecessarily targeting members of the All India Services. In the past, there is sufficient provision in the present rules for balance and coordination between the state and Central governments.”

Reiterating his stand, Bhupesh Baghel made it clear that the Chhattisgarh government vociferously opposes the new amendments in the IAS cadre rules.“Therefore, the Government of Chhattisgarh strongly opposes the amendment in the cadre rules of All India Services and demands that the original cadre rules should be kept.”

Ashok Gehlot joins Baghel, writes to PM Modi opposing amendments

Joining Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot became the second Chief Minister of a Congress-ruled state to urge PM Modi to withdraw the proposed amendments in the IAS Cadre rules.

"Due to the amendments, the state's efforts to attain the goals set by the Constitution and achieve the aim of public welfare will definitely suffer a blow,” Gehlot wrote.

He further expressed his exasperation in a series of Tweets.

संशोधन के कारण संविधान द्वारा निर्धारित लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति तथा जन कल्याण के लक्ष्यों को अर्जित करने के राज्यों के प्रयासों को निश्चित रूप से ठेस पहुँचेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 21, 2022

(Image: ANI/PTI)