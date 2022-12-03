After Weeks Of Marathon Campaigns, Here Is What PM Modi Has To Say To Gujarat's People

After a whole week of non-stop campaigning amid the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 3, expressed joy over receiving tremendous affection from supporters, adding that people of the state have seen development in the state since last two decades and want to see it continuing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video, which is a compilation of the campaign rallies and roadshows in the state in the last week.

Over the last few days, I’ve travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat. Wherever I went, I have received tremendous affection. People have seen the development in the last two decades and want this trajectory to continue. pic.twitter.com/qs7Z3a7Z5e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2022

PM Modi campaigns in Gujarat

PM Modi on December 1 held a 50-Km roadshow spanning 16 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. According to the BJP, it was the longest roadshow by a political leader in India. The 50-km roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. There were several pauses along the route at memorials honouring notable figures, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay. PM Modi presented flower offerings at the monuments.

PM Modi covered 16 constituencies during his mega roadshow including Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati. During this, the locals showered flower petals on PM Modi. They also jammed every possible space—roads, balconies, rooftops of buildings—to get a sight of the Prime Minister. In the roadshow, special care was taken that no emergency services were hampered and the same was seen when an ambulance was given way during PM Modi's roadshow.

Gujarat registered a voter turnout of over 60% in the first phase of the assembly elections on December 1, Thursday. The election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.