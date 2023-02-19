After Winning Party Name & Symbol, Shinde To Battle Against Uddhav For 'Sena Shakhas'?

Even after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real "Shiv Sena" and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, Shinde's camp asserted that they won't take over the "Shiv Sena Bhavan"-- the party headquarters in Mumbai's Dadar. Though this remark has theoretically ended the possibility of a tussle between Shinde-Uddhav leaders over the party HQ, an incident in Maharashtra's Dapoli on Friday between the local leaders of both sides has hinted at yet another round of a brawl that is all set to begin between the Uddhav and Shinde camp.

On Friday evening, hours after ECI recognised the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena, supporters of Shinde and Uddhav clashed over the "Sena Shakha" (party branch), an important core of the party structure, in the Dapoli area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. According to PTI, which cited police officials, Shinde supporters tried to take over the Shakha in Dapoli which led to a scuffle.

Tussle between Shinde-Uddhav leaders to begin for Sena Shakhas?

The Uddhav camp leaders have reportedly claimed that the Shakha network is still with them and that it would not go anywhere. However, some analysts believe that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena may capture the Sena Shakhas gradually and in phases.

It is claimed that there are more than 200 Shakhas in Mumbai and around 500 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which are owned mainly by the local leaders. So getting a hold over the Shakhas is important for the Shinde and Uddhav factions. The skirmish for a Shakha in Dapoli also suggests that both rival factions are all set to begin a new chapter of a tussle but this time it will be for the Sena Shakhas.

Notably, on February 17, the ECI exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.