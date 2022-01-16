After Wordle, Rahul Gandhi Posts Twitter Poll To Troll BJP Govt Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Though the bugle for election has been sounded in the five states, with the ban on rallies and roadshows, political parties are finding it hard to campaign. Congress, just like any other party, is trying its best to make use of social media to push its own objectives and downplay that of the others. Former president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi has been using multiple tenchinques-- the recent one being a Twitter poll.

The poll question set by the 51-year-old was 'What has been the biggest shortcoming of the BJP government?' On the poll posted on microblogging platform Twitter- the option 'hostile environment' topped with 35% of the votes, followed by 'unemployment' (28%), 'inflation' (19.8%) and 'tax recovery' (17.2%).

Reacting to the poll results, Gandhi wrote, "I also believe that the hatred-filled politics is very harmful to the country. And this hatred is also responsible for unemployment. Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without social peace," adding, "Will defeat this hatred growing around you every day with brotherhood - are you with me?"

Earlier, Gandhi had jumped into the 'Wordle' trend. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gandhi had shared a snip of Wordle, with the tag 'Guess who'. On the board lay words like- Jumla, Taxes, Humdo (purportedly hinting at Ambani-Adani), Jhola (bag), Snoop, and Photo. The wordplay, as pointed by many, was a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Italy return Rahul Gandhi holds marathon meetings

Rahul Gandhi who returned from Italy on January 9 has been holding meetings with senior party leaders to discuss the upcoming elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress on Thursday released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the UP elections which features 50 women. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contended that these candidates would help usher in a new style of politics in the country. In the state, the party is facing strong competition from BJP, SP and BSP.

The party in Goa is facing a mass exodus at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with many veteran leaders like Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, and Ashok Tanwar jumping ships.

The Punjab Congress, as is known, is going through a rough patch after the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh, who has established a party of his own called Punjab Lok Congress. Also, with infighting in Congress still persisting, and no chief ministerial face chosen yet, parties like AAP, and BJP are likely to benefit.

In Manipur and Uttarakhand, the Congress is eyeing to defeat the incumbent BJP governments and make a comeback.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have a single-phase poll, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on 10 March 2022.