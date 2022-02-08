'Agar Congress Na Hoti': PM Modi's Blazing Attacks On Nehru-Gandhi Family In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rained scathing attacks on Congress for the second-straight day in the Parliament as he targetted the Gandhi-Vadra family over dynastic politics and listed how the country would have been better off without the party in power.

Here are the 10 most unsparing attacks by PM Modi on Congress:

'Talent biggest casualty of dynastic politics' 'Indian National Congress should be called Federation of Congress' 'Congress' thinking hijacked by urban Naxals' 'Mahatma Gandhi didn't want Congress' 'Democracy would've been free from dynasty if Congress didn't exist' 'There would've been no Emergency' 'There would've been no massacre of Sikhs' 'Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir' 'Pandit Nehru did not help in setting Goa free' 'Congress has 3 ways of functioning - discredit, de-stabilize & dismiss'

PM Modi tears into Congress in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an all-out attack on the Congress in parliament, said family-run parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy. He also held it responsible for several ills confronting the country.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "Congress's problem is it has never thought beyond its dynasty. The biggest threats to democracy are dynastic parties. And when a family becomes paramount then the first casualty is talent."

PM Modi also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative. "The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative."

Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to 'Federation of Congress'.

"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow the country's development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are objecting to the 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress? It should be changed to 'Federation of Congress', he said.

'Congress functions in 3 ways - discredit, de-stabilize & then, dismiss'

The Prime Minister also attacked Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.

"Congress' high command has 3 ways of functioning discredit, de-stabilize and then, dismiss. They've worked with these principles. Who disturbed Farooq Abdullah Govt, Chaudhary Devi Lal Govt, Chaudhary Charan Singh Govt, Sardar Badal Singh Govt and more, over the last 6-7 decades?"

"Everyone knows the kind of tricks Congress has played in India's history to destabilize governments. Atal Ji's Govt formed three states - Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, but no such problems ever came to the fore," Modi added.

PM Modi's take on "Congress na hoti, toh kya hota?"

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said the party did not exist, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs, and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

"Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency," said PM Modi.

"Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for yrs, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," he added.

Pandit Nehru didn't help in setting Goa free

The Prime Minister also did not spare former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, alleging that he did ignore Goa for his vested interest, due to which state had to be under foreign rule for 15 more years.

"This year is the 60th anniversary of Goa's Liberation. Had similar steps been taken the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made strategies for Junagadh and Hyderabad, Goa wouldn't have been under foreign rule till so late. Newspapers at that time said that Pandit Nehru was only concerned about his international image. For his vested interest, he ignored Goa & took no steps when Goans were shot at. Then PM had denied help to the Satyagrahis, and the state had to be in foreign rule for 15 years more," Modi said.

Irked by the Prime Minister's speech, Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Parliament saying that instead of speaking on President's Address, he was accusing the party.