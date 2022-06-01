'Agencies Will Continue To Do Their Work': Union Minister Reacts To ED Summons To Gandhis

Union Minister Anurag Thakur responding to the summons issued by ED to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said, "The central agencies will continue to do their work". This comes after the Gandhis received summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, wherein BJP MP Subrmanian Swamy has filed a case against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alleging malicious takeover of assets worths thousands of crores belonging to the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), by acquiring it through a private company, 'Young India' without informing the shareholders of AJL.

ED issues summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

In a major development in the National Herald case, the ED summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on June 8. The Congress in a swift move called a press conference. Randeep Singh Surjewala, party general secretary said the BJP is trying to suppress the Congress party akin to the British.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi defending the party and the Gandhis said, "The fake issue of AJL is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of the citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP, social unrest and social divisiveness in this country. By targeting National Herald every now and then, BJP has in fact disgraced, disrespected and dishonoured the freedom fighters, the stalwarts of this nation and their contribution to the freedom struggle where incidentally this particular party or its predecessors had absolutely no role to play. This is truly a very weird case."

Singhvi contended even though there is no money involved in the case, summons has been issued. He further added, in 2014-15 the central agency hadn't thought it fit to summon Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi however, suddently by May 22 end they are being called for investigation. This is being done to divert the attention of the people.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Gandhis should not forget they are out on bail in the National Herald case and now the central agency has issued them summons to investigate the money laundering angle.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says, 'Open and shut' case

The petitioner in the case, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy speaking exclusively to Republic TV said it's an open and shut case. "It is an open-shut case as both are laundry participants. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the founders of Young Indian which has a share capital of 5 lakhs. Through Young Indian, they received funds to buy the National Herald. It was traced to their company in Kolkata", said Swamy.

Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari who has assisted Subramanian Swamy in several cases stated there is documentary proof to prove properties were purchased using the money through National Herald across the country, "They have a building in Bandra in Mumbai, Indore in Lucknow," he told Republic.

IMAGE: PTI