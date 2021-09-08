Agents Of Taliban: BJP Unsparing On Farooq Abdullah & Mufti's Advocacy For New Afghan Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all guns blazing against J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti after they openly acknowledged the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan and expressed hope for a 'peaceful' regime even though the ground reality shows a completely different picture.

"The latest remarks by the two leaders show that there are elements in the country, who have a Talibani mindset and are acting like its legitimizing agents in India," Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha told Republic TV on Wednesday.

In a shocking statement, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah openly backed the Taliban government and urged the insurgent group to maintain good relations with other nations. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti opined that the Taliban’s regime is the 'new reality' for Afghanistan and that they can 'set an example for the world' by revamping their inhumane image as they regain power.

'Supporters of violence'

Their remarks however did not go down well with the BJP, which dubbed the two leaders as 'agents of the Taliban.' Speaking to Republic TV, Gaurav Bhatia said the statements reflect their 'communal mindset' that they can go to any extent to pander to their vote bank.

"When the Indian government has not spoken on the issue yet, why are these people speaking out of turn? Why are they acting against the interest of our country," he questioned.

By glorifying the Talibani brutality and their disrespect for human rights, leaders like Mufti and Abdullah are showing that their hearts are with the Taliban, said Bhatia. BJP's Rakesh Sinha also stated that both the leaders are exposing their 'ideological positions and perspectives' by advocating for the Taliban.

"In fact, they had been supporters of the culture of violence. They have legitimized the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and their forced migration. They wanted to turn Kashmir into a geocritic sub-state of India," alleged Sinha.

He further said that such kind of a statement coming from a liberal and secular country like India is very dangerous because it portrays a bad image of the nation.