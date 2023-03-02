Aggressive Strategy Will Be Adopted To Corner Ruling Congress During Budget Session: Jai Ram Thakur

An aggressive strategy would be formulated to pin down the ruling Congress party during the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly budget session, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Several important issues were discussed during a meeting of the BJP legislature party held here on Thursday, he said, adding the party would be in an aggressive mode in the budget session commencing March 14.

The ongoing signature campaign of the BJP against the closing of health, education, revenue, and other institutions opened during the previous BJP government was reviewed and discussions were also held in regard to organisational elections, Thakur said.

Congress leaders are talking about the price rise but surprisingly it is the same Congress government that increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3, he said. PTI BPL AQS AQS